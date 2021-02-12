Sixty works of art will be on display outside of the Glenbow, as the museum unveils the winners of its art contest project prōjekt.

The display will be projected onto the exterior of the Glenbow, facing Stephen Ave. between 6p.m. and 10p.m. starting Saturday.

The selected works of art will be on rotation during the display that will run for three weekends during the Chinook Blast Festival.

More than 500 works of art were submitted for the competition which organizers said showcased the passion and talent of Alberta artists.

Artists were challenged to harness the power of art and create works of art that evoke emotion and inspire a sense of community.

The 60 winners were chosen because of their artwork's ability to communicate a clear message and create emotion without explanation.

"Evoking emotion through a real-time experience is a valuable way to create understanding and connection within our city. I'm so proud to be one of the many diverse voices contributing to this effort," said Regan Fraser, an artist participating in the showcase.

More than half of the selected artists are under the age of 35 and allwill be awarded an honorarium of $1,000.

Project prōjekt was created through collaboration with the Glenbow Museum and Pollock Creative.