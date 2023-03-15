Glencoe, Ont. LCBO robbery suspect involved in crime spree, facing charges

A man from Chippewas of the Thames First Nation is facing a slew of criminal charges after a crime spree on Monday, including a break and enter at an LCBO and failing to remain at the scene of a collision.

According to a release from Middlesex County OPP, at 4:10 a.m. on March 13 officers were dispatched to Melbourne Road in Southwest Middlesex for a report of a fail to remain collision.

Police said an individual driving a pickup truck collided with the rear of a passenger vehicle travelling on Melbourne Road and then fled the scene.

A short time later, the suspect was then involved in a break and enter at an LCBO located on Currie Road in Glencoe, Ont., in which he and a second suspect used a pickup truck to breach the front doors of the business and steal $200 worth of alcohol.

While investigating the break and enter, police were then dispatched to a disturbance on a Springfield Road address in Southwest Middlesex involving the same pickup truck.

Officers arrived on scene and observed the suspect vehicle, and after a short foot pursuit, he was brought into police custody.

As a result of the investigation, a 29-year-old man from Chippewas of the Thames First Nation is facing the following charges for his alleged involvement:

Break, enter a place - with intent to commit indictable offence

Two (2) counts - dangerous operation

Two (2) counts - operation while prohibited under the Criminal Code

Robbery with intent

Unlawfully in dwelling house

Failure to comply with release order - other than to attend court

The accused was held for a bail hearing.

No injuries were reported.