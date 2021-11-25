Glencore donates masks to help protect the vulnerable

There was announcement of a much needed donation on Thursday at the Samaritan Centre in Sudbury.

Glencore donated 6000 disposals masks.

“We are able to be a facilitator between Samaritan Centre and our loyal partners over at Glencore in bringing these masks over today and being able to address a need we are being told is going up all the time,” said philanthropy office rAdam Killah of the United Way.

Officials at the Samaritan Centre said the drop in centre is seeing a big increase in clients coming in to warm up and to use telephones and computers. Officials say there is also a greater need for masks amongst the vulnerable population with the covid outbreak still ongoing in Memorial Park.

“There is an exponential increase in the amount of clients that we are serving because of our extended hours,” said Lisa Long the executive director of the the Samaritan Centre. “And so as we bring people into our facility everybody gets a brand new disposable mask and we would like to give them a mask if we have enough we like to give them a mask as they leave.”

The centre said the donation will help out with the supply of masks throughout the winter freeing up some of it’s budget for other client needs.