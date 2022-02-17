Glenn Howard to represent Ontario at national curling championships next month

At age 59, Glenn Howard is headed back to his 19th Brier championship next month after the Penetanguishene-based team succeeded in last weekend's Ontario Tankard in Port Elgin.

The Brier will be Howard's sixth championship, and he will be joined by teammates Adam Spencer, Davis Mathers, Tim March, and his son Scott who stepped up last weekend.

"Scott took the reigns, and the boys won. Super proud and so excited to be going back to another Brier," says Glenn Howard.

Glenn was unable to play due to a nagging knee injury.

"I put the coach's hat on and did whatever I possibly could to help the guys," Glenn says.

"There's the little things you can do from reading rocks to you know motivation, saying the right thing, talking about strategy, this sort of thing as much as I can do to help," he added.

Scott Howard acted as the team's lead.

"We knew we could win. We are one of the best teams there," Howard's son says.

"We just went with the flow. We played well and just had a lot of confidence heading into the provincials. Everything fell into place. We played well," Scott says.

Next month, the team will move onto the Tim Horton's Brier in Lethbridge for the national championship, and the father, son duo say they are cherishing every moment.

"Growing up, he's been my idol, one of the best curlers in the world and if not the best," says Scott Howard. "So to do it again with him is something super special," Scott says of his father.

Glenn is still not sure if he'll be able to play because of his knee injury but says he'll decide next week whether he plays or coaches.

The winner of the Brier will then go onto the worlds in Vegas.