Global Affairs says it is seeking information on death of Canadian in Germany

Global Affairs has confirmed the death of a Canadian citizen in Germany, after police in the Kempten district said a woman was allegedly thrown to her death by an American tourist.

In response to a query from The Canadian Press about the reported killing of Eva Liu, 21, Global Affairs said it is aware of the death of a Canadian in Germany, was seeking more information about the incident and that consular officials stand ready to assist the family.

Global Affairs did not directly confirm her identity but a Facebook profile apparently belonging to Liu says she is from Waterloo, Ont.

Police in Germany say they received a call for two people who were found injured 50 metres below a viewpoint near the Marienbrucke bridge, overlooking the Neuschwanstein Castle – which inspired the castle in Cinderella – on the afternoon of June 14.

Investigators say a 21-year-old and a 22-year-old female had met a male American tourist, 30, on the hiking trail before he assaulted them and pushed them off the hill one by one.

The 22-year-old survived the fall, police say, but her friend, believed to be Liu, died in hospital afterwards, and the man has been charged with murder and investigators say they are looking into the possibility of a sexual assault during the incident.