Global Fatbike Day in Sault Ste. Marie

Dec. 4 marks "Global Fatbike Day" and the Sault Ste. Marie Cycling Club is encouraging local Fatbike enthusiasts to hit the trails. Winter fatbiking trails in the Soo are officially open and the City's tourism department is hoping this will add to the Soo's tourism appeal.

Trails throughout Sault Ste. Marie are ready for fatbike enthusiasts, whether they be experienced riders or beginners. Mark Santana, President of the Sault Cycling Club, says a new addition this year is a trail at Hiawatha Highlands specifically for people who are new to the sport.

"This year we've opened up a two-kilometre beginner trail near the Pinder Loop, which a lot of people are familiar with, and that'll be for people who are just getting into it who want to have a flat terrain in amongst the trees," says Santana.

Travis Anderson, the City's Tourism Manager, says fatbiking is just another winter activity that adds to the Soo's winter sports appeal.

"We're trying to obviously invest a lot in our mountain bike trails, and being able to use them four seasons is a fantastic addition," says Anderson. "It's a growing sport and we're seeing a lot of people get more involved in the sport, so we think it's a great opportunity to grow our tourism four seasons."

Anderson says there's a long network of fatbike trails in the Soo for riders to enjoy.

"We've got Crimson Ridge - their fatbike network is close to 20 kilometres," he says. "We also have Hiawatha Highlands, which is a great initiative between the Sault Finnish Ski Club and the Sault Cycling Club."

Santana, meantime, says fatbiking is a safe means of getting some exercise during the winter months.

"You're out in the wilderness. You're in a safe environment from the concerns around COVID and that sort of thing," he says. "And you're getting healthy outdoor living, which is what Sault Ste. Marie is all about."