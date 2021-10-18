Global run brings in thousands for youth mental health support in Simcoe Muskoka
Support for youth mental health resources got a big boost over the weekend as Simcoe Muskoka participated in a worldwide virtual walk or run.
The area was one of 35 participating in the RBC Race for the Kids. The annual event, which first started in 2009, benefits kids and youth-focused causes.
In Simcoe Muskoka, more than $150,000 was raised over the two-day event, which ran on Oct. 16 and Oct. 17. Locally, those funds will go towards child and youth emergency mental health services at Royal Victoria Hospital (RVH), creating a private space for those visiting the hospital for a mental health crisis.
"RBC has been such a tremendous supporter of patient care at RVH over the years, and this is just one more example of its incredible commitment to our community," Janice Skot, RVH president & CEO, said in a news release. "These funds will have a direct impact on the thousands of young people in our region who experience a mental health crisis."
More than 3,300 young people access mental health care at RVH annually.
