Global stocks mixed ahead of expected U.S. rate hike
Global stock markets were mixed Tuesday as investors braced for another sharp interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve to cool inflation.
Edmonton area residents want to see amalgamated transit service: studyA new study on regional transit shows most people in the Edmonton area favour combining different municipal transit systems.
Man killed in off-road vehicle crash near Big Mountain Haul RoadA 54-year-old man died in a fatal rollover on an off-road vehicle Sunday in northeast Alberta.
Canadians plan to spend more this summerA new CIBC survey found Canadians are hoping to enjoy the summer but most -- 80 per cent -- are concerned about the impact of rising inflation and being able to enjoy the summer season.
Former Conservative PM Stephen Harper endorses Pierre Poilievre for party leaderFormer Conservative prime minister Stephen Harper has endorsed Pierre Poilievre to be the party's next leader.
City of North Bay hosting mattress drop-off recycling dayNorth Bay is hosting a one-day recycling drop-off event Aug. 28 to help residents get rid of used mattresses and box springs.
Fire chief orders tents cleared from East Hastings Street, saying situation could quickly become 'catastrophic'Vancouver's fire chief has ordered tents and other structures to be removed from a stretch of East Hasting Street, saying the move is necessary to avoid a potentially devastating situation if a blaze were to break out.
Indigenous people in Alberta call for action behind Pope’s apology for residential school abuseIndigenous people in southern Alberta are calling for action to back up Pope Francis’ apology for the role the Catholic Church played in Canada’s residential school system.
Sudbury Wolves hockey looking for a new in-game hostSudbury Wolves Sports & Entertainment is looking for a new in-game host as the team marks its 50th season.