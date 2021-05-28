Global walk for clean water marches into Fredericton

Six kilometres - that's how far on average women and children in the developing world walk for clean water.

In New Brunswick, Friday has been declared the Fredericton Global 6k for Water Day.

Bernie Zebarth heads up FreddyLink, the local group behind the fundraising effort.

"It's a partnership between the community of Fredericton, and a community in Haiti through World Vision Canada, and what we do is we help World Vision do their long-term community development," says co-founder Zebarth.

"We're going to walk six kilometres. You can walk, jog, run - and we're going to raise funds for water for our community in Haiti."

Zebarth is happy that local funds will go to Morne Pelée, Haiti - a community he and other New Brunswickers have travelled to four times to volunteer.

World Vision spokesperson Brody Coles says the impact of this fundraiser will be felt for years to come.

"It's a sustainable growth and so when things are built they won't break down, and if they do, we have systems in place that can correct it," Brody says.

FreddyLink set a fundraising goal of $15,000 but donations have surpassed their expectations. So far, they've raised over $26,000 and they have no plans to stop.

"We're working towards a bigger goal of $100,000…because water projects are expensive," says Zebarth.

Normally the walk would take place in about 50 different cities across the country. But this year, due to the pandemic, the event will be virtual.

"We're bringing everyone together for a live broadcast, that's one of the best things about the global 6k, it's a family friendly event, and very community driven," says Brody.

You can still sign up for the six-kilometre walk online.