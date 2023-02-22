Globe Theatre cancels show dates due to COVID-19 incident

Regina’s Globe Theatre has cancelled some upcoming show dates due to a COVID-19 incident.

Sir John A: Acts of a Gentrified Ojibway Rebellion show dates from Feb. 22 to Feb. 26 have been cancelled.

The Globe’s box office is contacting current ticket holders by phone or e-mail, according to a Facebook post.

All ticket holders for the affected dates will have the option to exchange, donate, or refund their tickets.

cai