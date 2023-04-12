Globetrotters take centre court in Kitchener
CTV News Kitchener Writer-Reporter
Jennifer K. Baker
The Harlem Globetrotters showed off their basketball tricks Tuesday night in Kitchener.
The team, which is currently on a world tour, took over the court at the Aud.
The Globetrotters went head-to-head with the Washington Generals who they said “will stop at nothing to try and defeat the world’s winningest team.”
The crowd didn’t just get a good show, fans also got close to the players before the big game and a lucky few got to shoot some hoops and take photos with the talented team.
