Gloucester Costco reopens after trash fire prompts evacuation
Ottawa Fire Services says a Costco store had to be evacuated after a fire broke out in a trash compactor at the back of the store.
The fire at the store on Blair Towers Place was called in just before 11 a.m. Smoke from the fire had gotten into the store. High levels of carbon monoxide were detected.
Firefighters quickly put the fire out. It did not spread beyond the trash compactor.
The store reopened after firefighters ventilated the smoke and confirmed the air was safe.
This call came in at 10:53 & Firefighters arrived 2min after being dispatched & contained the �� to the trash compactor before it spread. Crews ventilated the structure & the high levels of carbon monoxide caused by the smoke were brought down before re-opening the store.#OttNews https://t.co/zkDVV9ly5e pic.twitter.com/p4ilyC96nk— Ottawa Fire Services (@OttFire) June 20, 2023
