Glow Downtown Winter Light Festival returns to Calgary in 2022

A family-friendly light festival is returning to Calgary in an effort to brighten winter's darkest days.

The Glow Downtown Winter Light Festival had to be postponed in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but is returning next year.

The immersive festival, organized and facilitated by the Calgary Downtown Association (CDA), uses art and light installations to transform the downtown core.

It will run from Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022 to Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022 and Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022 to Sunday, Feb. 19 2022.

Jay Ro, director of operations with the CDA, says patrons will see stunning displays each weekend of the festival, along with visual projections and special performances by local artists.

“Glow Downtown Winter Light Festival is a celebration of winter and light, allowing Calgarians to embody our longest season and explore the downtown core through a series of multimedia art installations," Ro said in a Tuesday news release

The festival also features extended patios, food trucks and fire pits to keep attendees warm.

“We are incredibly excited to bring Glow back to Calgarians in its fourth inception,” Ro said.

For more information on Glow you can visit GlowFestYYC.ca.