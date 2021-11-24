Glow Saskatoon returns for the holidays with a new theme

Glow Saskatoon, an indoor holiday light festival, is returning to Prairieland Park on Dec. 2.

This year’s theme is “Glow Around The World” and will feature light up landmarks from five different countries, a news release said.

The festival will feature fair food and drinks, live entertainment and products from the vendor market that features local businesses for people to purchase Christmas gifts.

Glow Saskatoon is a family-friendly event, kids can meet Santa Claus and take a train ride.

Tickets can be purchased online by date and time. Tickets will increase if purchased at the door. People can also save $2 on their ticket on “Toonie Tuesday.”

The festival runs until Dec. 28