Glowing Hearts opens nominations, seeks donations for backpack program
Glowing Hearts Charity is seeking donations for its 2022 Backpacks for Youth Program.
Nominations recently opened for eligible students across Simcoe County and remain open until July 30.
Students must attend full-time and in-person instruction at a Simcoe County school – Junior Kindergarten to Grade 12 – while living in a low-income household.
The charity is accepting 1,000 nominations. Anyone whose application is received after that goes on a waiting list.
Glowing Hearts will contact participants within five days after the form is complete. The charity is distributing the backpacks in July and August before school begins.
Anyone nominating a child who does not have access to the internet can call 249-888-6695.
Glowing Hearts mainly needs backpacks, Crayola pencil crayons, and markers, along with duo tangs, lined paper, and geometry sets.
Other items include scientific and regular calculators, construction paper, and scissors. Last year, the charity provided 600 backpacks to students.
Glowing Hearts provides further information about the program on its website.
