GM accelerating conversion of southwestern Ont. plant to produce electric delivery vehicles

CAMI Automotive, the General Motors (GM) assembly plant in Ingersoll, Ont., is ramping up its conversion to solely produce electric delivery vehicles, a Canadian first according to the company.

In a memo sent to plant leaders obtained by CTV News London, GM said the company is, “pulling ahead the conversion of CAMI to become Canada’s first large-scale auto plant to produce electric delivery vehicles in the country, ending production of the Equinox in April of 2022.”

Originally the company had planned to end production of the Equinox by 2023.

The conversion is part of the company’s BrightDrop initiative which includes producing fully electric delivery vehicles, the EV600.

CAMI has been known for producing the Equinox, but with the accelerated conversion that will end in April of 2022.

In the memo the company noted that temporary layoff benefits will be given to staff during the retooling phase of the plan.

While layoffs are expected, an exact number was not given, and the company noted that they expect to have a third shift of production by 2024, which would require the same amount of workers as they employ today.

“We are not offering early retirement incentives, because with our current volume projections, we will need all our current CAMI employees,” read the memo.

Production of the EV600 is expected to begin in November of 2022, with a second shift anticipated by 2023.

News of the $1-billion deal for the plant conversion first broke in January.

At the time 91 per cent of Unifor Local 88’s plant members voted in favour of the deal.