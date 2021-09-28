iHeartRadio

GM completes build of first electric light commercial vehicle

The BrightDrop EV600 is an all-electric light commercial vehicle purpose-built for the delivery of goods and services. (Source: General Motors)

General Motors has completed the first production builds of the new EV600 electric light commercial vehicle that will be mass produced at the Cami plant in Ingersoll, Ont.

Full production of the EV600 will start in November 2022.

GM also says it will build the EV410, a mid-size model of the delivery vehicle, starting in 2023.

1,900 employees work at the Cami plant.

