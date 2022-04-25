GM hosting job fair for Factory Zero plant in Detroit

General Motors is hosting a three-day career fair in Detroit to help fill jobs at the Factory Zero plant.

The job fair is expected to fill available subsystem team member and skilled trade roles, according to a Facebook post from the auto company.

Subsystem team member openings are full-time permanent positions working as a direct employee of General Motors Subsystems LLC. Candidates must be willing to work any shift.

Career fair details:

- Monday, April 25 from 10 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. (Skilled trades)

- Tuesday, April 26 from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. (Skilled trades and subsystem team members)

- Wednesday, April 27 from 10a.m. - 3:30 p.m. (Subsystem team members)

Interested applicants who can't make it or want to apply online can visit the following links:

Subsystems team member

Mechanical Journeyperson (Millwright, Pipefitter, Toolmaker)

Electrical Journeyperson