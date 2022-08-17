GM recalls 484K big SUVs in U.S. to fix problem third-row seat belts
General Motors is recalling more than 484,000 large SUVs in the U.S. to fix a problem that can cause the third-row seat belts to malfunction.
The recall covers Chevrolet Suburbans and Tahoes, Cadillac Escalades and GMC Yukons from the 2021 and 2022 model years.
The automaker says in documents posted Tuesday by U.S. safety regulators that rivets that hold the buckle to the mounting bracket on the left- and right side third-row seats may have been formed improperly. The belts may not properly restrain a passenger in a crash, increasing the risk of injury.
The company says it's not aware of any crashes or injuries caused by the problem.
Dealers will inspect the rivet heads and replace buckle assemblies if needed. Owners will be notified starting Sept. 26.
-
Serious assault investigation closes section of Higgins Avenue: Winnipeg policeThe Winnipeg Police Service has closed a section of Higgins Avenue due to an ongoing investigation.
-
Sask. man charged with the alleged abduction of his daughter to make court appearanceThe man charged with the alleged abduction of his daughter is set to make a court appearance in Regina on Wednesday morning regarding bail.
-
One person sent to hospital after east Windsor house fireOne person was taken to hospital after a house fire in east Windsor.
-
Leduc County driver killed in crash with mooseA driver hit a moose in a fatal crash in Leduc County over the weekend, Mounties say.
-
4 brush fires in Surrey believed to be deliberately set: RCMPSurrey Mounties are investigating a string of brush fires they believe were deliberately set.
-
Suspicious death in Winnipeg's North End prompts homicide investigationWinnipeg police officers are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in a North End home.
-
Toronto mayor 'concerned' about daycares not opting into $10 a day programToronto Mayor John Tory is expressing concern that more childcare centres in the city haven’t opted into the federal government’s $10 a day program ahead of the Sept. 1 deadline.
-
Three motorists charged with stunt driving within three hours on Cambridge roadRegional police have charged three people with stunt driving within three hours on the same Cambridge road.
-
Warnings issued for B.C.'s South Coast amid brief heat waveMuch of the B.C.’s South Coast is under a heat warning with temperatures expected to soar.