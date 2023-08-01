iHeartRadio

GM recalls nearly 900 vehicles in U.S., Canada for exploding airbag inflators


General Motors is recalling nearly 900 vehicles in the U.S. and Canada with Takata airbag inflators that could explode and hurl shrapnel in a crash. The recall covers certain Chevrolet Camaro, Sonic and Volt vehicles as well as the Buick Verano, all from the 2013 model year.
