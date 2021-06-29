GM recalls old SUVs; suspension problem can affect steering General Motors is recalling more than 380,000 older SUVs in the U.S., many for a second time, to fix a suspension problem that can cause them to sway at highway speeds. Coming home: Maritimers living across Canada will soon be able to come home to see family and friends Nova Scotia’s boundaries to travellers from the rest of the country reopens completely on Wednesday. Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for Waterloo Region A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Kitchener, Cambridge and the Region of Waterloo. Bradley Barton's defence argues for sentence as short as 5 years for 2011 Edmonton hotel killing In February, Bradley Barton, 53, was found guilty of manslaughter in the 2011 death of Cindy Gladue, a 36-year-old Metis and Cree woman.