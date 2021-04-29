GM: Software, new battery parts will solve Bolt fire issues Engineers at General Motors have figured out how to fix a battery problem with the Chevrolet Bolt electric hatchback that caused five of them to catch fire. Manitoba Teachers' Society wants Winnipeg schools to shift to remote learning The Manitoba Teachers’ Society (MTS) is urging the Manitoba government to move all public schools in Winnipeg to Code Red on the pandemic response system – a move that would mean shifting to remote learning N.S. man arrested in relation to several recent break and enters Pictou County District RCMP has charged a man from Hillside, N.S. after a "series of break and enters" in Pictou County. B.C. lawyer, known for role in Canada's acknowledgment of Indigenous title to land, dies at 88 Thomas Berger, a British Columbia politician, lawyer, judge and commissioner whose work led Canada to recognize Aboriginal title to land, has died at the age of 88.