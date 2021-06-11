GM to recall some 2021 cars for faulty air bag warning light The U.S. government's highway safety agency approved a request by General Motors to recall four 2021 vehicle makes due to a malfunctioning air bag warning light. Waterloo police officer charged with assault after off-duty incident A long-time member of the Waterloo regional police has been arrested and charged with assault relating to an off-duty incident. Woman facing assault charge after toddler poisoned A Regina woman has been charged with aggravated assault after police say a toddler was poisoned with ethanol and an antihistamine. 'We stand with our London family': Toronto walk against hate honours victims of London attack Hundreds of people united for a walk against hate along the Danforth on Friday in solidarity with the family killed in London, Ont. earlier this week in an attack police say was planned and motivated by hate.