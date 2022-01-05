iHeartRadio

GM unveils electric Chevrolet Silverado with 644 kilometres of range

General Motors unveiled a new battery-electric pickup truck, the Chevrolet Silverado EV, during the Consumer Electronics Show. Although it shares its name with the popular gasoline-powered Silverado pickup, this Silverado is a completely different truck with a distinct design and major features not found on the internal combustion-powered models.
