'Go big or go home': Post-pandemic travel trends

A Guelph travel agent believes there’s a dichotomy with her clients in that some are willing to break the bank to scratch that travel itch and others are on the hunt for the best deal amidst rising inflation rates.

Jakki Prince from Prince Adventures said one thing is for sure – she’s busier than ever.

“People are reaching out for support. People have questions and they’re not used to booking trips as they’ve taken a pause over the pandemic. So they are reaching out for help,” Prince said.

Prince helped Emese Fabry who is travelling to Antarctica.

“Now that we’re able to travel again I thought, ‘let’s go big or go home,’” she said. “One of the things we’re doing, which I’m really excited about, is camping so we’ll actually get to sleep on the snow.”

Fabry admits the trip isn’t cheap but calls it an “extreme trip” without the kids – something they’ve been planning for a decade.

“We had young kids so we haven’t really had the chance to travel. So this is actually going to be our first trip in 11 years – just the two of us,” she said.

For those planning major trips, Prince suggested people look for last minute deals.

“There are some incredible Antarctica promotions on right now for this season. So people looking for a last minute trip, you could go for $10,000 which is pretty amazing. If you’re looking at planning ahead, depending on what trip you book, you’re looking more upwards of $50,000.”

A recent report from Expedia recommended booking flights on Sundays to save up to 15 per cent, and said that Fridays are the cheapest day to travel, saving passengers up to 20 per cent on flights within Canada.

Domestic flights that depart Thursday could come with a savings of around 10 per cent, according to the report.

Fabry advised travelers to ensure they purchase travel insurances and said she is living proof.

“I was supposed to be in Cuba right now and I had thank goodness I had cancellation trip insurance because I was able to recover that to put towards the Antarctica trip,” she said.

With files from The Canadian Press