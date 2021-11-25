Go Fund Me set up to help pay Shelly Glover's legal costs in PC Leadership court battle

A Go Fund Me page has been set up to help Shelly Glover with legal costs as she fights to have a new Manitoba PC Leadership vote.

As of Thursday evening, she has raised more than $30,000.

"It is kind of a unique thing but look lawyers are expensive, good legal help costs a lot of money," said Curtis Brown with Probe Research.

Glover confirmed to CTV News that the page has been set up on her behalf and the page has a goal of $50,000.

"Since Oct. 30 when the results of the PC Party of Manitoba Leadership Election were announced, I have been embroiled in pursuing justice in the Manitoba Court of Queen's Bench," the Go Fund Me page reads.

"Although there were many, many unusual, irregular and concerning things that happened during the whole election, such as Members not receiving ballots and not being an opportunity to vote, it is what happened on Oct. 30 that is now before the courts in an expedited manner because all Members and Manitobans need to know that the results were inaccurate."

The PC Party has denied any unfairness took place during the election.

Glover is asking donors to give a range of $5 to $1,000 or more and some people have taken that to heart with several people donating thousands of dollars and one person even donated $5,000.

"We know based on the results of the leadership contest and what happened that Shelly Glover does have some pretty committed supporters and this is perhaps more evidence of that," said Brown.

Glover received more than 8,000 votes in the leadership race, narrowly losing to Heather Stefanson.

The court hearing is scheduled for Dec. 10.