'Go home and wait': Gaps in sexual assault forensic examination program outrageous: MNU

The Manitoba Nurses Union (MNU) wants action on a vital forensic program that examines sexual assault victims in Manitoba.

MNU president Darlene Jackson said Wednesday the Sexual Assault Nursing Examiner Program or SANE has staffing shortages and is being held together by a small dedicated group. The group is made up of one full-time nurse and 14 casual nurses, who hold other full-time nursing jobs but work SANE shifts on call during their off time.

“This is more than facing a shortage. This is a program that is not functioning,” she said.

At a Wednesday afternoon press conference, Jackson said the union is hearing more often, at least weekly, about circumstances where alleged sexual assault victims come to the Health Sciences Centre emergency room for an examination and are told to go home, do their best to preserve evidence, and come back when there is a SANE nurse on shift.

“I don’t need to tell you the impact of a request like that,” said Jackson.

“Imagine being told not to shower, not to change your child’s diaper, or to wipe after going to the washroom in an effort to preserve evidence that may affect the outcome of a court case.”

Jackson said it’s imperative SANE run 24/7 because there is no way to predict when a potential sexual assault victim may show up needing an examination from a nurse trained in the delicate process.

NEW PROGRAM BEING WORKED ON

In April 2021, the Manitoba government announced there would be a new, expanded program called the Forensic Nurse Examiner Program. It was meant to allow more sexual assault survivors to get examined closer to home and not make a trip to Winnipeg in a fragile state.

The idea was to have five full-time nurses at HSC Winnipeg as well as have nurses trained in satellite sites in Brandon, The Pas and Thompson.

It was expected to be up and running by early 2023 and $640,000 in annual funding was put toward it.

“This has not happened,” said Jackson.

“To date, we have yet to see a full-time provincial coordinator hired nor any education delivered at spoke sites outside the perimeter which means that our rural and northern patients' needs [have] not been met.”

Jackson said the remaining nurses put together a presentation for their employer begging for help and they also met with Health Minister Audrey Gordon last November to talk about how imperative it is for movement on this new program.

“This is outrageous. This program services patients from all over Manitoba, Northwestern Ontario and Southern Saskatchewan. This program deserves a dedicated space in a private, safe environment. This program has received funding and now needs action. It is completely unacceptable to allow this to continue. We must do more to protect these vulnerable survivors and to prevent the few remaining nurses from leaving altogether.”

Shared Health said efforts to get the program developed have been in place since April 2022. They said five of the seven forensic nurse examiner positions have been filled, with training beginning in February. Shared Health added recruitment of a manager for the program is also underway.

“Shared Health recognizes the valuable role staff in the Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner (SANE) program play in offering a variety of supports, including medical care and connections to resources in the community, for those individuals in need of this highly specialized service,” a spokesperson said in a written statement. “We are committed to enhancing the reliability, availability and access of these resources for individuals living across Manitoba.”

BILL 213

In November 2020, NDP MLA Amanda Lathin introduced Bill 213, The Reporting of Supports for Child Survivors of Sexual Assault Act (Trained Health Professionals and Evidence Collection Kits) to the Manitoba Legislature.

This bill requires the minister responsible to report each year, by health authority, on the number of health professionals with special training to examine children who have been sexually assaulted and on sexual assault evidence kit inventory.

This act will come into force on the day it receives royal assent.