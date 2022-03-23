Go on a scavenger hunt and support a local food bank

A popular car rally and scavenger hunt will be returning to Innisfil next month.

The 'Discover Innisfil Car Rally and Scavenger Hunt' has returned for a second year.

The event started last year during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic to connect the community during a challenging time.

"We wanted a way to get out and explore, but still be safe and follow all the mandates and rules that there were," says Jennifer Richardson, Innisfil resident and event organizer.

Richardson says she and her family toured Innisfil to find "hidden gems" that the town has to offer. In turn, Richardson and her family made a list of 75 items and 160 stops.

"Everyone drove around and took a selfie in front of those clues," Richardson says. "This year, same idea. We're doing the exact same thing."

This year, she said the plan is to be more gas conscious due to the sky-high gas prices. A number of the stops will be within walking distance, so participants can park their cars and walk to find several clues.

All the money raised will go towards the Innisfil Food Bank. Last year, $2,000 was raised for the food bank.

After moving to Innisfil six years ago, Richardson says one of her passions is supporting the community.

"I love living here. I love supporting the community I live in," Richardson says. "We love it here."

The entry fee is ten dollars, and there will be prizes for the top three teams and door prizes.

The event will be taking place the weekend of April 30 to allow more people to sign up.

More information can be found here.