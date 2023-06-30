GO service between London and Toronto will end this fall

GO Train service between London and Toronto will end this fall.

Originally launched in October 2021, the agreement between Metrolinx, which operates GO Transit, and CN/VIA Rail Canada to operate with existing infrastructure, including tracks and stations, is set to expire and will not be renewed.

According to a social media post by GO Transit Kitchener, the company will no longer have access to the infrastructure as of Oct. 13, 2023.

The social post also stated, "We’ll look to redeploy those assets where appropriate to meet demand."

When launched in 2021, the first train to leave London for Toronto was meet with few customers and many people criticized the length of the trip, saying it should be on the faster southern rail route.

The announcement comes a day after CTV News London learned that VIA Rail trains 82 and 83 to and from Toronto will be returning sometime later this year.