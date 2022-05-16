GO train adds weekend and weekday service on Barrie line

Weekend GO train service will return along the Barrie line starting May 21.

Southbound trains from the Allandale Waterfront station will leave starting at 6:53 a.m. through to 8:08 p.m., with return trips from Union Station on the hour, beginning at 8:53 a.m. to 9:57 p.m.

Starting May 24, weekday trips at 1:08 p.m. will take riders from the Allandale station to Union Station.

There will also be new return trains from Union to Allandale Monday to Friday at 9:53 a.m. and 1:53 p.m.

An additional southbound GO train will help the morning rush, and evening service will return to the Barrie line.

Complete information on new services is available here.

TEMPORARYGO TRAIN DELAYS MONDAY

Signal issues along the Barrie line caused delays and cancellations on Monday morning.

The service brought buses in to shuttle impacted riders.

Shortly after noon, the service was back up and running on time.