GO Train collides with SUV in Toronto


image.jpg

A GO Train has struck an SUV in North York, Toronto police said on Friday morning.

The collision occurred on Finch Avenue East between Kennedy Road and Midland Avenue, investigators said in a tweet. According to police, other cars were “possibly” struck in a chain reaction.

Police say no one has been trapped. Injuries are unknown at this time.

The GO Train is being held at the scene while Toronto police investigate.

More to come.

