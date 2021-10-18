GO train makes first trip through Stratford with launch of new line

Stratford residents now have a new way to travel to Kitchener and Union Station in Toronto.

The first GO train departed from Stratford just before 7 a.m. on Monday morning.

"Today is the start of a generational change for public transit," said Stratford Mayor Dan Mathieson.

The inaugural trip was delayed by about 20 minutes, but had a seamless journey afterwards and arrived at Union Station around 9:30 a.m. There were around 20 people on the train, with some travelers calling the new service a game-changer.

"I'm from Stratford and I am going into Toronto for work and I am pretty excited to be on the first one," said Stratford resident Sara-Jeanne Hosie.

The new line starts in London, making stops in St. Marys and Stratford before travelling to Kitchener and onto Toronto.

The full trip from London takes about four hours.

A trip from Stratford to Toronto costs $25 per ticket.

The return train leaves Toronto at 4:20 p.m.

Currently, the route is only operating on weekdays.

"If there needs to be a later train I wonder about that, whether the 4 o'clock is too early for people doing it every day, but I hope they track it and I hope people use it," Hosie said.

Stratford officials said the GO train service will help drive business and tourism to the city, along with offering a convenient option for people who don't want to drive on Highway 401.

The southwestern Ontario GO expansion is a pilot project.

Metrolinx's chief executive Phil Versters said the business case for the expansion makes sense and now they just need to see riders.

"We don’t have absolute targets, just evoking objects to make this area more exciting," he said. "Please use the service, the more we use it the more trains we can run."