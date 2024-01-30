GO Train operators can't leave a train to help someone struck on the tracks, says union

It's a traumatic workplace reality for train conductors across the country: pedestrians standing on the tracks is an all-too-common occurrence. The outcome can be life altering, for both the train operator and the person struck by the fast-moving locomotive.

And now, when a GO Train in Ontario collides with a pedestrian on the tracks, on-board operating staff are being told they’re not allowed to leave the train to assist the injured person, according to the Teamsters Canada Union which represents GO Train operations staff.

"The concern is somebody might die. Our members have first-aid training—they're able to help in the event of one of these accidents," said Teamsters Public Affairs Director, Christopher Monette, who added that "seconds count in an emergency."

CTV National News spoke with a GO Train operator who asked we hide their name and identity. For the purpose of our story, we’re calling them Robin.

Robin was operating a GO Train when a man standing on the tracks was struck and killed. They say they "came around a curve and there he was just standing in the middle of the tracks, and there's nothing I can do. Just put on the emergency brake and wait for it all to unfold."

Robin had to take extended time off of work after the fatal incident. The Teamsters Union also alleges that, following an incident its members are no longer offered immediate mental health counselling. According to the union, an employee is first offered a meeting with management. The number of paid days off have also been reduced, from seven to three.

"They’re taking the step to save money. I can think of no other reason," claimed Monette, who also told CTV News, "They’re concerned with getting those trains moving. They’re concerned with keeping costs down. The wellbeing of working class Canadians who are operating these trains is secondary to this company."

In an email to CTV News, Alstom fired back, calling the Teamsters claims "out of context and, in some cases, simply incorrect."

Metrolinx contracts Alstom to employ GO Train operators, including conductors and engineers.

Though an Alstom email statement appears to confirm some of the concerns Teamsters Canada has raised, Alstom Communications Manager, Perry Jensen, responded in part saying, "The only change made was to prevent crews operating trains from exiting the train when a collision has occurred on the track. This was done to protect affected employees from experiencing heightened trauma. The return to 3 days off work, without loss of wages, from 7 is in-line with industry standards and meant to start the gradual return to duties."

"Immediate access to mental health counselling has not been changed at all," Jensen added. "The only change is to insert another layer of consultation so a team member’s manager can offer assistance and consolation."

Robin claims to have received next-to-no mental health support following a fatality at track level, telling CTV News that Alstom’s "objective is to just have people available to drive trains."

"So, if I don’t leave (the train) and witness what has happened to a person, I can’t be as traumatized? I’ve still struck a human being and there’s still a loss of life," Robin added.

CTV asked Metrolinx, a provincial crown corporation, if they agree with Alstom's new policy but they declined to directly answer our specific question.

A Metrolinx spokesperson sent a statement that in part says, "The safety of our customers and staff is always our highest priority. Staff are equipped with the tools and training needed to safely respond in a range of scenarios."

"Any discussion about Alstom’s human resources policies is a matter between Alstom and Teamsters directly," read the statement.

The memory of that day is still every-present in Robin’s mind, "I remember everything: the sun sparkling through the trees, the whites of his eyes."

Robin claims to have received limited mental health support from Alstom following the incident. Left to travel through the trauma alone, Robin suffered suicidal thoughts.

"I spent hours hiding in a room in my house shaking. Not knowing how to get past each moment, each minute."

Teamsters Canada is now in the process of taking their concerns to an arbitrator as they call on Alstom to reverse course.