GO Train service between London and Kitchener to resume Friday afternoon

A freight train derailment has paused GO Train service between London and Kitchener.

A CN spokesperson told CTV News two of their freight train cars derailed upright on Thursday about 10 kilometres south of St. Mary’s.

The cars were loaded with potash.

No dangerous goods, leaks, fires or injuries have been reported.

The CN train has since been re-railed and GO Train service is expected to resume Friday afternoon said a Metrolinx spokesperson in an update.

The freight line is used by Metrolinx for GO Train service on the recently extended Kitchener line, between London and Kitchener.

On Twitter, Go Transit reported that buses will be used on Friday morning to take passengers from London, St. Marys and Stratford to the Kitchener GO station.