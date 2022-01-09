GO train services reduced in Barrie due to COVID-19 staffing shortages

GO train services in Barrie are being reduced beginning on Monday.

This comes as the company deals with staffing shortages caused by restrictions related to COVID-19.

“It’s not just the operators, the train crews, it’s also all the people behind those experts who keep trains going,” said Anne Marie Aikins, Metrolinx spokesperson.

“There are the mechanics, the station attendants, the transit safety officers – all the people who ensure you have a safe service. We’re all being impacted. Every division is being impacted by Omicron.”

Trains in Barrie will run every 30 to 45 minutes during the morning and afternoon rush hours while during midday and evenings, trains will run every hour between Aurora GO and Union Station.

Due to these changes, some schedules are being adjusted with select trains departing 15 minutes earlier or later.

The last weekday train, traveling northbound, will finish at Bradford GO.

No changes are being made to the weekend. All of these changes are considered to be temporary.

Full GO train schedules can be found on its website.

Other temporary changes to GO train services are in place for Jan. 15-16 to accommodate construction on the Rutherford GO pedestrian bridge.

Included in these changes, train service between Union Station and Rutherford GO will not be available on Saturday.

However, trains will still run from Maple GO to Allandale Waterfront GO on a limited service. Passengers are being told to check the schedules for any changes.

On Sunday, train service will operate as normal from Union Station to Rutherford GO.

Scheduling does change, so passengers are again advised to check for those on the GO website.

“We believe, because we’ve spread the cuts out across our system, we will be able to maintain a reliable service for all customers regardless of what line you are on or what you are using,” Aikins said.

