GO-VAXX bus returning to region this week

The GO-VAXX bus will roll into Simcoe Muskoka twice this week for anyone willing to roll up their sleeves.

Upcoming dates for the vaccination clinic on wheels will take place on Tuesday at the Coldwater Arena from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m. and Thursday at the Innisfil ideaLAB & Library Cookstown Branch from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.

According to a release from the Simcoe Muskoka District Health unit, anyone 12 years and older will be eligible for walk-ins for first, second, third, and booster doses.

Children five to 11 will also be able to receive their first and second doses of the pediatric Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, which will be on a first-come basis.

As of Monday afternoon, more than 1.2 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across Simcoe Muskoka, while 85 per cent of the population five years and older have received at least one dose.

Anyone attending the mobile clinic are encouraged to dress for the weather.