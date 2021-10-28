GO-VAXX bus rolls through Oxford County

The GO-VAXX mobile vaccination clinic rolled through Oxford County Thursday.

A slow trickle of clients took advantage of the mobile site during a four-hour stop in Ingersoll.

Among them was client, Greg McCurdy, who said he prefers the casual setup to a more formal clinic or mass clinic site. It also suits his work schedule.

“It’s a pretty convenient setup, it’s handy for me. I work in Toronto, so I’m commuting from Toronto to Tillsonburg and this is just super convenient for me right now.”

Operators on site estimated fewer than 20 people stopped in to roll up their sleeves for a COVID-19 shot at the Ingersoll site.

The mobile clinics are housed in retro-fitted GO-buses. They are part of the provincial government’s ‘Last Mile’ strategy targeting areas with low vaccination rates.

The GO-VAXX mobile clinic also stopped in Thamesford Thursday.

It’s scheduled to visit Sarnia on Friday where it will be at Lambton Mall from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.