GO-VAXX bus rolls through parts of Simcoe County

For those who are looking to roll up their sleeves, the GO-VAXX bus will be rolling through parts of Simcoe County this week.

The bus will be stopping at two locations on Wednesday for those who are looking to get their COVID-19 vaccine.

The bus will be at the Orillia YMCA from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and it will be in Collingwood at the Home Hardware Building Centre from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For those who can't make either location, the GO-VAXX bus will be stopping in Angus on Thursday. It will be visiting the recreation centre from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

On Friday, the bus will be parked outside the library at Alcona Glen Public School in Innisfil.

For the complete GO-VAXX schedule, visit the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit's website.