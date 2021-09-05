GO-Vaxx bus stops in Cookstown
As it makes its way throughout the Greater Toronto Area, the GO Vax Bus made a stop in Cookstown on Sunday.
This summer, Metrolinx teamed up with the provincial government, retrofitting some of its buses to be mobile vaccination hubs. The buses have been making their way throughout many communities in southern Ontario, setting up in places like amusement parks and mall parking lots to improve access to vaccines.
"I was thinking to get the vaccine, but I didn't have time because of my work schedule and stuff," says Jagveet Lubana. "We just came to the mall, and I saw the bus!"
Lubana was one of many who got their shot of a COVID-19 vaccine outside the Tanger Outlet Mall in Cookstown, where the GO Vax bus was stationed Sunday.
Another woman tells CTV News that the effort was a quick and easy process, with next to no wait time.
For more information, you can click here.
