GO-VAXX vaccination clinic returning to London, Ont.

The provincial GO-VAXX mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be in London’s Pond Mills neighbourhood on Saturday.

By appointment only, the clinic will provide first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to anyone five years of age and older, as well as second and booster doses to those who are eligible.

Appointments will be available for booking as of 8 a.m. on Friday and must be booked through the provincial booking website.

If you aren’t able to get an appointment for the mobile clinic, the Middlesex-London Health Unit says there are also several mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic options offered in the region.