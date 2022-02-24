GO-VAXX vaccination clinic returning to London's East Lions Community Centre Saturday

The provincial GO-VAXX mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic will return to the East Lions Community Centre in London Saturday.

It was previously at the new facility located at 1731 Churchill Ave., near the corner of Wavell Street and Edmonton Street, on Jan. 14.

The clinic will run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

It will provide first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to anyone five years of age and older, as well as second and booster doses to those who are eligible.

Walk-ins are being accepted or appointments can be made online through the provincial portal.