Go-Vaxx vaccine bus to tour southwestern Ontario

In this Aug. 26, 2021 file photo, Parsia Jahanbani prepares a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in a mobile vaccine clinic in Santa Ana, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

A mobile vaccine clinic is visiting Southwestern Ontario over the next two weeks.

The Go-Vaxx mobile vaccine clinic is visiting multiple communities in a converted Metrolinx bus.

Anyone born in 2009 or earlier is eligible to receive their first or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. No appointments are necessary.

Here are the dates and locations:

  • Sunday, October 24 Durham, ON
  • Monday, October 25 Ripley, ON
  • Tuesday, October 26 Wingham, ON
  • Wednesday, October 27 Stratford, ON
  • Thursday, October 28 Ingersoll, ON and Thamesford, ON
  • Friday, October 29 Sarnia, ON
  • Saturday, October 30 Sarnia, ON
  • Sunday, October 31 Mooretown, ON
  • Monday, November 1 Petrolia, ON
  • Tuesday, November 2 Port Burwell, ON and Straffordville, ON
  • Wednesday, November 3 Langton, ON
  • Thursday, November 4 Simcoe, ON

Check GO-VAXX schedule for times and specific locations in each community.

