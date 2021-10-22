Go-Vaxx vaccine bus to tour southwestern Ontario

A mobile vaccine clinic is visiting Southwestern Ontario over the next two weeks.

The Go-Vaxx mobile vaccine clinic is visiting multiple communities in a converted Metrolinx bus.

Anyone born in 2009 or earlier is eligible to receive their first or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. No appointments are necessary.

Here are the dates and locations:

Sunday, October 24 Durham, ON

Monday, October 25 Ripley, ON

Tuesday, October 26 Wingham, ON

Wednesday, October 27 Stratford, ON

Thursday, October 28 Ingersoll, ON and Thamesford, ON

Friday, October 29 Sarnia, ON

Saturday, October 30 Sarnia, ON

Sunday, October 31 Mooretown, ON

Monday, November 1 Petrolia, ON

Tuesday, November 2 Port Burwell, ON and Straffordville, ON

Wednesday, November 3 Langton, ON

Thursday, November 4 Simcoe, ON

Check GO-VAXX schedule for times and specific locations in each community.