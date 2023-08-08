Goats at work: Livestock cleaning up Regina parks one weed at a time
The City of Regina has called on a herd of goats to help clean up noxious weeds across its green spaces.
The city advised residents that they may see the furry caretakers begin their duties in the storm channel near Pasqua Street and 25th Avenue beginning Tuesday.
“The City of Regina is pleased to pilot this innovative, chemical-free solution to noxious weeds,” Janet Aird, Acting Director of Waste, Water & Environment said in a news release.
“While this is new to us as an organization, it won’t be new to residents, who may have seen goats helping manage weeds at Wascana Park.”
The animals are currently being used to manage leafy spurge, a weed that can harm to other animals but goats can “safely and happily eat” according to the city.
The herd will stay behind a temporary fence during the project, accompanied by their handler and dogs.
As always, residents are reminded to “look but don’t touch” as the goats go about their jobs.
