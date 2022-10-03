GoByBike Week kicks off in Greater Victoria

Fall GoByBike Week started Mondayn encouraging commuters to get out of cars and onto bicycles.

Organizers say 2,000 Greater Victoria cyclists are registered for prizes and will be eligible for free food and tune-ups at local celebration stations.

The stations are scheduled throughout the week at multiple locations with a barbeque planned for Friday afternoon.

Jordan Glowicki, events manager for Capital Bike, which runs GoByBike Week said the event is meant to encourage drivers to take advantage of all the benefits cycling has to offer.

"There’s a huge sense of community in the bike community here," Glowicki said. "It’s amazing for the environment, frees up parking and traffic congestion and it’s amazing for your mental and physical health."

Participants have until Oct. 15 to register their rides to be eligible to win prices including a $1,600 electric mountain biking experience for four from Oak Bay Bikes and a $1,000 commuter bike from BC Transit.