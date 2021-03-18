Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the U.S. is "coming to our rescue" after the Biden administration agreed to share 1.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses with Canada.

"God bless America," Ford said during a press conference at a mass vaccination clinic in Hamilton, Ont. on Thursday.

The White House confirmed on Thursday that it will ship 1.5 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to Canada and 2.5 million doses to Mexico.

The Biden administration has come under pressure from allies worldwide to share vaccines, particularly from AstraZeneca, which is authorized for use in other countries but not yet in the U.S.

"I've been bugging Trump, I've been bugging Biden. All of them," Ford said. "They must get sick of Doug Ford asking for help."

Ford said once the shipment of vaccines arrives in Canada, he will call Biden a "champion."

"Our greatest partner, greatest trading partner, greatest friend in the world … That's what true neighbours do, you help each other out in a crisis."

"We'll take all the vaccines they can give us," Ford said. "That's fabulous news. Bring it on."

According to Reuters, the U.S. will share doses with Mexico and Canada now with the understanding that they will pay them with doses in return later this year.

Canada has struggled with obtaining a steady vaccine supply over the past few months, which has put pressure on the Trudeau government.

Canada has vaccinated 7.63 per cent of people in the country. More than 2.9 million people have recieved their first dose.

With files from Reuters' Jeff Mason.