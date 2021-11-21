Goderich and area welcomes Santa to town

Goderich rolled out the red carpet for Old St. Nick Saturday night.

Thousands of residents lined Courthouse Square as Goderich held its first in-person Santa Claus Parade since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Festivities started at 7 p.m. with the traditional lighting of the lights, followed immediately by the parade featuring fire engines, marching bands and Christmas themed floats.

It was a busy night for Santa, who also anchored parades in Owen Sound, Harriston, Teeswater, and Exeter.