Goderich council needs to fill vacant council seat

Goderich council has a vacant council seat to fill.

After naming Trevor Bazinet as mayor, and Leah Noel as deputy mayor, in the wake of the passing of former Mayor Myles Murdock, Goderich has a vacant council seat.

Murdock succumbed to cancer in August, moving Bazinet into the mayor’s chair and Noel into the deputy mayor’s seat.

Goderich has three options to fill the vacant seat in council chambers.

They could hold a by-election, they could appoint a member of the public, or they could start an application process allowing members of the public to apply to fill the vacant council seat.

While council has yet to make a final decision, Mayor Trevor Bazinet anticipates opening an application process for Goderich’s vacant council seat, as soon as possible.

“Members of the public would fill out an application form. It would come to council, they would come to council, plead their case so to speak, why they think they’d be the best person for the vacant seat. Then, council would make a decision from there. But, we do have the three options (by-election, appointment, application) to choose from,” said Bazinet.

Goderich council next meets on Oct. 16.