Goderich, Ont. beach reopening June 2

When the province’s stay-at-home order ends on June 2, the fences at Goderich’s beach will come down.

Goderich council decided they will reopen their beach to visitors by next Wednesday.

It’s been off-limits this spring, with signs up warning visitors not to congregate on the beach.

Goderich was considering extended their beach closure until June 28, but decided to allow visitors, once the stay-at-home order comes to its planned end, next Wednesday.

It’s expected paid parking will soon be in effect at the Goderich beach as well.

Parking meters are being installed this week, in anticipation of an early June start date.