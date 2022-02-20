Goderich resident faces multiple charges after allegedly stealing pickup truck

A Goderich resident is facing several charges after allegedly stealing a pickup truck before leaving it in a ditch on Friday.

Huron County OPP say around 4:30 p.m. officers received a report of a pickup truck that had just been stolen from a parking lot on London Road in Vanastra.

About an hour later, police say officers received a second call involving the same truck now stuck in the ditch just south of Wingham.

Officers responded to Wingam and started patrolling the area for the suspect who was last on foot in the area.

Police say officers caught up with the suspect shortly after and he was arrested and taken into custody.

A search was conducted and he was found to be in possession of break-in tools.

A 48-year-old from Goderich has been charged with:

Theft of Motor Vehicle

Operation While Prohibited - 8 counts

Mischief Under $5,000

Possession of Break-in Instruments

Drive While Under Suspension

The accused has been released from custody with a court appearance scheduled for March.