GoFundMe started after Christmas Day fire leaves Beaumont family homeless
The sister of a woman whose house burned down Christmas Day has started a GoFundMe.
Beaumont Fire Services responded to the Forest Heights home around 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 25. City of Leduc Fire Services was called in to assist, however the home was extensively damaged by the time the fire was brought under control.
The family of four escaped without injury but are unable to return to their home and lost most of their belongings to the blaze.
On Boxing Day, Melanie Hogewoning started the GoFundMe for her twin sister's family.
"I am teary and shaken writing this and just absolutely heartbroken as this home was their [family’s] dream home and they worked so hard to attain it, but we are so very blessed and thankful that they all made it out ok," Hogewoning said in the post.
In addition to cash donations, Hogewoning said in the post that clothing donations would also be accepted.
As of Tuesday morning, the campaign had raised more than its goal, bringing in $10,295.
